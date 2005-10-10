New Site: DotNetSlackers

Date Published: 10 October 2005

A new site I’m using to push me updates of interesting blogs is DotNetSlackers.com. Sign up for their mail service, and you’ll get a single daily email with that day’s posts arranged by keyword category. I’ve been pretty lax in firing up my RSS aggregator client, so this is a good way for me to at least make sure I’m not missing anything big in the .NET blogging world. Another similar site worth checking out, if you’re a VB-er, is VBFeeds.com, although I’m a bit late in announcing that one.