New Army Slogan

Date Published: 06 October 2006

Army Times wrote last week that the Army is going away from the awful "Army of One" slogan. The new slogan is still top secret, apparently, but we should see it all over when the media blitz commences in a few weeks. Personally I'm a fan of "Lead the Way". If they go with that, perhaps I'll get some small commission… yeah right.

