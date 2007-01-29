.netCHARGE Notes One Year Later

Date Published: 29 January 2007

About a year ago, I was setting up a new site and wanted to be able to accept credit cards via an existing Authorize.Net account. One of my long-time partners and ASPAlliance.com sponsors is DotNetEcommerce, and one of their products is .netCHARGE. We picked up a copy of .netCharge and installed it into our site.

Initially I had a small challenge because the server version of the control (which I used) expects to be installed in the GAC, and so is not configured for xcopy deployment. However, the installation notes cover this and within a few minutes I was past this hurdle, and if you use the website-specific version of the control, it supports xcopy deployment with no hassle.

Using the control was pretty simple. The documentation provided an example specific to my processor, Authorize.net, which looked something like this:

int iResult ; dotnetCHARGE . CC Objcc = new dotnetCHARGE . CC ( ) ; dotnetCHARGE . CC Objcc = new dotnetCHARGE . CC ( ) ; dotnetCHARGE . CC Objcc = new dotnetCHARGE . CC ( ) ; int iResult ; dotnetCHARGE . CC Objcc = new dotnetCHARGE . CC ( ) ; CC Objcc = new dotnetCHARGE . CC ( ) ; Objcc . OrderID = InvoiceNumberTextBox . Text ; Objcc . Description = DescriptionTextBox . Text ; Objcc . Amount = AmountTextBox . DoubleValueOrZero ; Objcc . Number = CardNumberTextBox . Text ; Objcc . Month = ExpirationDateTextBox . xDate . Month ; Objcc . Year = ExpirationDateTextBox . xDate . Year ; Objcc . Code = SecurityCodeTextBox . Text ; Objcc . CardName = CardholderNameTextBox . Text ; Objcc . Company = CompanyTextBox . Text ; Objcc . Address = BillingAddressTextBox . Text ; Objcc . City = CityTextBox . Text ; Objcc . StateProvince = StateProvinceTextBox . Text ; Objcc . ZipPostal = PostalCodeTextBox . Text ; Objcc . Country = CountryTextBox . Text ; Objcc . Phone = PhoneTextBox . Text ; Objcc . Email = EmailTextBox . Text ; Objcc . Login = "My Merchant Account Login" ; "My Merchant Account Login" ; Objcc . Password = "My Top Secret Password" ; "My Top Secret Password" ; Objcc . ConnectionString = "My Logging Database Connection String" ; Objcc . CryptoPassword = "my secret crypto key so CC numbers are not in cleartext" ; Objcc . CryptoPassword = "my secret crypto key so CC numbers are not in cleartext" ; Objcc . CryptoPassword = "my secret crypto key so CC numbers are not in cleartext" ; "My L ogging Database Connection String" ; Objcc . CryptoPassword = "my secret crypto key so CC numbers are not in cleartext" ; "my secret crypto key so CC numbers are not in cleartext" ; iResult = Objcc . Charge ( "authorizenet" ) ; "authorizenet" ) ;

That’s all there is to it. With that, I’ve had no problems with accepting credit cards in the last year. It’s also simple to run test numbers to test different possible scenarios. If you’re looking for a .NET credit card control that is fairly simple to set up and then just works, I’d recommend giving .netCHARGE a try.