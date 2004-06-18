My sympathies to Paul Johnson's family

Date Published: 18 June 2004

I learned that Paul Johnson was murdered today from CNN in the mess hall. I was deeply saddened and angered by this tragic act. I wish something could have been done to prevent it, and the only thing I could think of that might make people who do this take heed is to turn the tables on them. If they demand the release of Al Qaeda prisoners from Saudi prisons and the removal of westerners from the arabian peninsula, or else they will murder a prisoner, then the Saudis should respond via national media that the terrorists must release the prisoner within a certain timeline or else they will begin executing Al Qaeda prisoners until he is released, and further that they will agree to allow another 1000 US troops to enter the country if the prisoner is harmed.

Again, I know nothing can be done for Mr. Johnson, and I wish I could do something for his family. I just wish there was a way to prevent this from happening to anybody else.