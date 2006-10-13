MVPs and Losing or Keeping One's MVPness
Frans Bouma weighed in on the recent discussion revolving around several prominent .NET developer types who did not receive MS MVP awards for this year (awards were given October 1st). If the Microsoft MVP program, or this recent discussion, interests you, you should really read Frans' post. I couldn't have said it better myself.
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.