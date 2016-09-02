MSDN – Feature Slices for ASPNET Core MVC

Date Published: 02 September 2016

My September article for MSDN Magazine is available online now. It’s on Feature Slices for ASPNET Core MVC, but also covers how to use the built-in Areas feature to achieve the same goal.

Large Web apps require better organization than small ones. With large apps, the default organizational structure used by ASP.NET MVC (and Core MVC) starts to work against you. You can use two simple techniques to update your organizational approach and keep up with a growing application.

There’s a sample application built out using 3 different organizational techniques, that also demonstrates how to use a generic repository implementation in Entity Framework Core.