MSBuild Invalid Character in Connection String with dbproj

Date Published: 03 February 2011

If you get this error:

error MSB5016: The name “Intitial Catalog” contains an invalid character “ “.

or something similar when trying to specify a connection string within an MSBuild task, like this one:

<MSBuild Projects=<span style="color: #006080">"srcDatabasesNorthwind.dbproj"</span> Targets=<span style="color: #006080">"Build;Deploy"</span> Properties=<span style="color: #006080">"TargetDatabase=Northwind;TargetConnectionString="Data Source=localhost;Initial Catalog=Northwind;Persist Security Info=True;User Id=foo;password=bar;Enlist=False;""</span> />

The issue is with the semicolons in the querystring. If you replace them with %3B then the error goes away:

<MSBuild Projects=<span style="color: #006080">"srcDatabasesNorthwind.dbproj"</span> Targets=<span style="color: #006080">"Build;Deploy"</span> Properties=<span style="color: #006080">"TargetDatabase=Northwind;TargetConnectionString="Data Source=localhost%3BInitial Catalog=Northwind%3BPersist Security Info=True%3BUser Id=foo%3Bpassword=bar%3BEnlist=False%3B""</span> />

Hope this helps! You can also escape the spaces with but I don’t believe that’s required.