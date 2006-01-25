MS TechEd Europe 2006 in Amsterdam Cancelled

MS TechEd Europe 2006 in Amsterdam Cancelled

According to Bink.nu (and confirmed by my secret sources), Microsoft TechEd Europe 2006 has been rescheduled into two separate events. From Bink’s post:

“To better serve the developer and IT professional communities in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Microsoft is evolving its pan-European technical events (Tech Ed Europe and IT Forum) in 2006.”

Microsoft Tech Ed 2006: Developers” will be a deep-dive technical event addressing the specific requirements of developers while “Microsoft Tech Ed 2006: IT Forum” will be replacing IT Forum but will retain its focus on IT professionals and their distinctive needs.

The two conferences will for the first time run back-to-back in November 2006, creating Microsoft’s premier technical education platform in the region and a central feature of the IT industry calendar.

Bink.Nu: TechED Europe 2006 in Amsterdam cancelled, evolving to 2 events in Barcelona

Update: Official Announcements:

– official announcement: http://www.microsoft.com/europe/teched

– Hans Verbeeck’s blog: http://blogs.msdn.com/hans%5Fvb/

