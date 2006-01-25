MS TechEd Europe 2006 in Amsterdam Cancelled

Date Published: 25 January 2006

According to Bink.nu (and confirmed by my secret sources), Microsoft TechEd Europe 2006 has been rescheduled into two separate events. From Bink’s post:

“To better serve the developer and IT professional communities in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Microsoft is evolving its pan-European technical events (Tech Ed Europe and IT Forum) in 2006.”

“Microsoft Tech Ed 2006: Developers” will be a deep-dive technical event addressing the specific requirements of developers while “Microsoft Tech Ed 2006: IT Forum” will be replacing IT Forum but will retain its focus on IT professionals and their distinctive needs.

The two conferences will for the first time run back-to-back in November 2006, creating Microsoft’s premier technical education platform in the region and a central feature of the IT industry calendar.

Bink.Nu: TechED Europe 2006 in Amsterdam cancelled, evolving to 2 events in Barcelona

Update: Official Announcements:

– official announcement: http://www.microsoft.com/europe/teched

– Hans Verbeeck’s blog: http://blogs.msdn.com/hans%5Fvb/