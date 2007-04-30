Mr. Smith Goes to Moscow

Date Published: 30 April 2007

I’ll be in Moscow next Monday, presenting to a .NET user group there. The topic will be .NET Caching Best Practices. The meeting place and time are as follows:

Moscow dot NET Alliance (MDNA) Group

Microsoft Russia, Building 1, 17 Krylatskaya Str., Moscow, Russia

19.00 May 7, 2007

Thanks to Gaidar Magdanurov, Microsoft DE for the area, for helping to set this up on relatively short notice. I hope there is a fair turnout and I also hope that my lack of Russian language skills will not be a major problem. This is actually my first time presenting on another continent (though I have spoken in Montreal, but they at least include English among their official languages).