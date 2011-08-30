Moving Beyond Enums

Date Published: 30 August 2011

Moving Beyond Enums

I just published an article on ASPAlliance on Moving Beyond Enums, describing when and how to move from enums to classes in your code when you start demanding more from your enums than they were designed to give. Check it out and let me know what you think. I also thought I’d post an alternate LINQ-ified version of the DisplayFriendlyNames() method I used in the article.

Original, non-LINQ version:

public static string DisplayFriendlyNames()
{
    var sb = new StringBuilder();
    foreach (Role role in Role.List())
    {
        if (role.IsVisible)
        {
            sb.AppendLine(role.Name);
        }
    }
    return sb.ToString();
}

LINQ version:

public static string DisplayFriendlyNames()
{
    var sb = new StringBuilder();
    Role.List().Where(r => r.IsVisible)
        .ToList()
        .ForEach(r => sb.AppendLine(r.Name));
    return sb.ToString();
}

It’s up to you which one you prefer. I generally prefer eliminating if-then conditionals wherever possible, and using LINQ for filtering. Note the .ToList() above is needed simply to be able to use .ForEach(). You can read more about why this is necessary on Eric Lippert’s blog, where you’ll also find an IEnumerable ForEach extension method.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020