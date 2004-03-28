Mounting ISO Images as Drives

Date Published: 28 March 2004

I tried using Isobuster to extract the ISO of the VS2005 DVD image that I just downloaded off of MSDN but after burning it, I got a “Please insert VS Disk 1” midway through the install (I don’t know if that was user error, an Isobuster issue, or a DVD-burning issue — probly user error). So, that DVD is now a coaster. Did a quick search since I knew that it should be possible to mount an ISO as a drive letter directly and came across this blog entry, which led me to this unsupported “Virtual CD-ROM Control Panel for Windows XP”. A short install and read of the README later, and I was in business. VS2005 is installing as I write this, and so far hasn’t asked me for the install CD (/me crosses fingers).

Anyway, this is a nifty utility even if VS bombs on me again, so I thought I’d blog about it so I can find it later.