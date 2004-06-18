More IRR Info - If you joined a unit and want back out, you can

Date Published: 18 June 2004

More IRR Info - If you joined a unit and want back out, you can

Andrew Carr emailed me this story:

Voluntary Assignment of Individual Ready Reserve Soldiers to Army Reserve Troop Program Units

Basically, if someone pressured you into joining a unit to avoid getting called up while in the IRR, you can change your mind.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020