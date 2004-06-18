More IRR Info - If you joined a unit and want back out, you can
Date Published: 18 June 2004
Andrew Carr emailed me this story:
Voluntary Assignment of Individual Ready Reserve Soldiers to Army Reserve Troop Program Units
Basically, if someone pressured you into joining a unit to avoid getting called up while in the IRR, you can change your mind.
