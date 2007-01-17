More DotNetNuke Installation Notes

Date Published: 17 January 2007

Went with the 4.4 Source this time instead of the starter kit. Ran into an FAQ item regarding Name ‘Config’ is not declared but found the answer in this blog. Since I’m running this on Vista it had some issue with the app pool that was being used, but it offered me the following command line to fix the issue, which worked:

c:windowssystem32inetsrvappcmd.EXE set app “Default Web Site/DotNetNuke_2” /applicationPool:“Classic .NET AppPool”

So I was able to complete the install:

Yay!

And I go to my portal, and it comes up (yay!) but… it’s got a critical error from some Object Reference not set to an instance of an object. Boo! Oh well, if it was easy, everybody would do it. I’ll figure this out and post back with the fix.

[categories: dotnetnuke, dnn]