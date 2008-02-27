Money For Content – Book

Date Published: 27 February 2008

I’ve been reading a ton of books, as usual, lately. The interesting thing, to me at least, is that I’m actually trying to make time to read some books that aren’t technical, which is quite refreshing. For a while there, I was in “keep up with everything coming out” mode and so I went a long while without reading any fiction or non-computer books (with the exception of Harry Potter’s finale). Anyway, as I’ve been reading a fair bit lately on a variety of topics, I’m planning on a new post category for my blog which will cover some of the books I’ve read and my thoughts on each.

This week’s book is actually one I read quite a while ago and really enjoyed. I wrote up a formal review of Money for Content and Your Clicks for Free on ASPAlliance.com, which was published yesterday. You can read the whole review there, if you like, but I’ll sum up why I like it and who should buy it here.

The book is by the cartoonist behind the User Friendly comic strip, one which any computer geek should know and love. That alone means it’s not going to be a boring textbook. Beyond the emjoyability factor, the book has one of the best descriptions of how online revenue models – both advertising and membership – work that I have ever read. It’s worth buying just for that if you are in a position where you’re involved in monetizing content on the Internet. Nuff Said.

Of course there’s a lot more to the book than that. Like I said, read the whole review if you’re interested.