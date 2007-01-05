MIX07 Registration Open

Date Published: 05 January 2007

I’m planning on attending MIX this year – last year I had to miss out due to an earlier speaking commitment. This year’s event will be held at the Venetian in Las Vegas. Here’s some more info:

Registration opened today the Microsoft MIX07. This is public news that you can blog.

This event is geared toward Web developers, designers, online advertising professionals and includes a broad set of partners and customers. Building on last year’s inaugural event, MIX will continue to explore how to build more interactive and responsive experiences that take full advantage of the capabilities of the Web. This is a great opportunity to dive deeper into Microsoft’s Web technology offerings and discover new ways to create more dynamic customer connections.

Take user experience to the next leveland attend MIX07 at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, April 30th to May 2nd. More information about the event can be found at the official MIX site at www.visitmix.com.