Microsoft PDC 2009

Date Published: 14 July 2009

PDC 2009 will once again be held in Los Angeles, but rather than October the event will take place in mid-November (17-19 November 2009). The web site hasn’t been completely updated yet, but you can see the new logo and dates and sign up to learn more about sponsors and “Partner Opportunities.”

Lake Quincy Media will once again be a Silver Media Sponsor for the event, which tends to coincide nicely with our focus on Microsoft Developers. I believe we’ll be sponsoring the exhibitor lounge once more, where the hard-working booth staff all are able to grab a bit to eat or catch a bit of rest after manning the expo hall. [shameless plug]Look for us at the show if you’re interested in learning how we can help reach Microsoft developers via our extensive network of community and Microsoft-owned publisher sites. [/gulp sselemahs]

Oh, and since the hotels near the show usually sell out months in advance, you might want to grab your room now if you’re planning on going to the show.