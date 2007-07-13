Date Published: 13 July 2007

I recently heard about a set of controls that is being made freely available via CodePlex with the goal of improving the usability and consistency of medical software applications. The Microsoft Health Common User Interface (CUI) includes a suite of rich controls and guidance for building user interfaces that follow a standard approach to user interface design. The CodePlex Project for MSCUI includes the controls library. The controls are freely available and open source, so they provide a great value beyond just health care applications, since they include commonly required items like aDateInputBox and a TimeInputBox. The controls are available as both WebForms and WinForms controls, too. View the samples here.