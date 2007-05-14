Microsoft Fans – Raise Your Hand

Date Published: 14 May 2007

I have trouble, as a long time Microsoft developer community member and (dare I say) community leader, believing that someone could miss the fact that there are Microsoft communities and, by extension, community members and fans. I would definitely consider myself a fan of Microsoft’s products. I’m not lacking in criticism when there are things that are broken, mind you, but overall I’d definitely classify myself as a fan.

And, of course, I know I’m not alone.

I know a lot of other Microsoft fans. I know there are thousands of them on the AspAdvice mailing lists and forums. I know there are tens of thousands of them on the ASP.NET Forums and Microsoft Forums. There are probably even a few still using Usenet (ducks for cover). So take this opportunity to raise your hand so that folks like John McBrideat arstechnica know that Microsoft does, in fact, have fans, in response to this article:

A Good Question: Where are the Microsoft fanboys?

