Microsoft Download Center – Silverlight Beta

Date Published: 29 November 2007

Microsoft has a new Download Centeron their site which is currently in Beta, being built entirely in Silverlight. Check it out – it looks largely like a web page but the whole thing seems to be a Silverlight canvas. I’m not sure if this is the way I would go when it comes to integrating Silverlight into web applications, since one of the immediate disadvantages of this design is loss of discoverability by spiders and search engines. However, it does show how you can do some pretty rich things with the user interface within the browser.