Microsoft Atlas Update Released

Date Published: 20 March 2006

This week Microsoft has updated the latest version of Microsoft Atlas. You can download the March CTP from http://atlas.asp.net/. You’ll find step-by-step installation instructions, documentation, and sample applications here. And of course if you do build something cool, don’t forget to enter it in the Mash It Up With Atlas Contest.

I’ve heard it rumored there’s a Go Live license with this version but I’m not seeing any reference to that on the website — perhaps it’s in the installer. I’ll update this post once I confirm.

Update: Confirmed by Nikhil. Atlas M2 = Atlas March CTP. And yes, you can use it in live sites.