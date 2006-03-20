Microsoft Atlas Contest
Date Published: 20 March 2006
I only mentioned the Made In Express Contest a few minutes ago and now I see there is a contest for Microsoft Atlas, their new AJAX / Web 2.0 framework.
You have a chance to win an XBOX 360 premium and Windows Mobile 5.0 smartphones!
What is it?
This contest is all about creating awesome Mash-up applications using “Atlas” technology. Nothing fancy about it. Download “Atlas” and build a rockin’ cool mash-up application. Be creative. Think outside the box. Do something amazing. This is your chance to get recognize by the ASP.NET team here at Microsoft, to show-off to your peers, to be recognized for excellence.. Oh yea, and win some cool prizes too!
Learn more at the Mash It Up With Atlas Contest Home Page.
