Date Published: 20 March 2006

Microsoft Atlas Contest

I only mentioned the Made In Express Contest a few minutes ago and now I see there is a contest for Microsoft Atlas, their new AJAX / Web 2.0 framework.

You have a chance to win an XBOX 360 premium and Windows Mobile 5.0 smartphones!

What is it?

This contest is all about creating awesome Mash-up applications using “Atlas” technology. Nothing fancy about it. Download “Atlas” and build a rockin’ cool mash-up application. Be creative. Think outside the box. Do something amazing. This is your chance to get recognize by the ASP.NET team here at Microsoft, to show-off to your peers, to be recognized for excellence.. Oh yea, and win some cool prizes too!

Learn more at the Mash It Up With Atlas Contest Home Page.

