How to measure elapsed time of command line tools using PowerShell

Date Published: 05 April 2021

I'm using the command line to run build scripts and other tasks more and more, especially now that .NET Core / .NET 5 has the dotnet CLI and things like docker and docker-compose are in heavy use. When you're running a single command, like dotnet build or dotnet test it usually tells you about how long it took to run. But when you have a scripted build that involves multiple steps, it's often nice to be able to see how long the whole thing took. Especially if you're trying to optimize it and/or see how it compares on different machines.

That's where PowerShell's Measure-Command command comes in. There's a good overview of it here, but for my purposes I'll elaborate below.

First, you can wrap Measure-Command around an arbitrary script file, which is what many examples show, like this:

Measure-Command { . / SomeScript . ps1 }

This will run the enclosed script and provide a report on how long it took (in many different units). You can also run arbitrary CLI commdands (like dotnet build shown below):

But notice you don't get any output from the command you run. Using a tip from the Stack Overflow answer I linked above, the way to measure the script and see its output is to pipe the output to another commandlet that will write to the host.

Measure-Command { dotnet build | Out-Default }