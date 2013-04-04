March 2013 Pluralsight Experiment

Date Published: 04 April 2013

Update: Winner and Results

The winner of the experiment’s prize is Martin Frey (@tinfrey). You can watch a video of the random drawing here (I’ll keep the file up until at least 1 May 2013).

In terms of the results of the experiment, I would say they were somewhat inconclusive. I noted in the initial post below that my SOLID course averaged just 78 minutes per unique subscriber in February. Reviewing the figure, it’s actually 77.31 minutes. In March, during the experiment, this jumped all the way up to 77.42 minutes (almost 7 seconds more!). Looking at another course, Kanban Fundamentals, the course’s per-user viewing time average ranged from 41.9 minutes in Dec 2012 to 36.3 minutes in January, up to 39.8 minutes in February, and maxed out at 43.2 minutes in March. It’s difficult to say if this was natural variation, a result of this experiment, or due to other factors, though.

For the experiment, the courses’ popularity for entries was as follows:

Creating N-Tier Apps Part 1, 13 entries

Creating N-Tier Apps Part 2, 8 entries (and the winner)

Design Patterns Library, 3 entries

Kanban Fundamentals, 12 entries

SOLID Principles of OO Design, 12 entries

Web Application Performance and Scalability Testing, 0 entries (c’mon, really? it’s not a bad course, honest!)

Thanks to everybody for participating. Martin – please DM me with your email address and I’ll send you the Amazon gift certificate.

The Experiment

See how many people will spend more time learning via Pluralsight (and actually completingcourses, not just watching a little bit) with a chance at $100 as motivation.

The Prize

$100Amazon Gift Certificate (out of my own pocket). Just one. To be sent to the winner via email.

The Rules

You must be a Pluralsight subscriber with a public profile (like this one)

You must tweet that you’ve completed one of my courses ( by name ), with a link to your public profile and with @ardalis mentioned in the tweet (so I can track them; not at the start of the tweet like a reply).

), with a link to your public profile and with @ardalis mentioned in the tweet (so I can track them; not at the start of the tweet like a reply). If your profile doesn’t list the course as complete, you won’t be entered to win You don’t have to have passed the assessment Example (the link must go to your profile):

Just completed Kanban Fundamentals by @ardalis http://ow.ly/ixQbb

You may enter multiple times, but only one time per course during the contest period

That is, if you complete 3 of my courses, and tweet each one, you will have 3 chances to win

The contest ends at 11:59pm EST on 31 March 2013.

Winner will be chosen at random and selected by 5 April 2013, and notified via Twitter

In the event the profile listed in the tweet and the person tweeting do not match, the person matching the Pluralsight profile will be deemed the winner

Eligible courses include any listed on my Pluralsight Author Page; I’ve also created an SVG/PNG graphical learning path of my training courses

Questions?