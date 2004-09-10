Mail Call and WebSite Info

Date Published: 10 September 2004

For those wondering how long mail takes, I got 2 letters and 2 packages today (9/10), 3 of which were sent on 8/26 and one on 8/28. So 13-15 days.

I had some time today to play around a bit with the look my section of the site (click here if you're on the home page) -- let me know how you like it.

Also, I'm going to be renaming this website to ArmyAdvice.com and opening it up to other Army bloggers in the near future. If you would be interested in having a free blog on which to write about your army experiences, please contact me using the link in the menu. It may be several months before I'm ready to open it up to more than a handful of people, but I'll save your contact info and get back to you. Please only contact me about getting your own blog with a .mil address - I want to limit this to military personnel for the time being (and again, this is way early stages so be patient).

Not much else new here. It's continuing to get cooler and the days are getting shorter. Yahoo weather says the hi/lo today was 109/80 F.