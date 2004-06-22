Made It To Bliss

Date Published: 22 June 2004

Made It To Bliss

After many cancelled and delayed and missed flights Sunday, I made it into Ft. Bliss CRC. Monday started at 0400 and was a long, busy day of SRPs and first aid classes. Today started at 0500 and will include equipment issue and NBC training. First formation is at 0545, in 5 minutes, so I've got to run.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020