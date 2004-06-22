Made It To Bliss
After many cancelled and delayed and missed flights Sunday, I made it into Ft. Bliss CRC. Monday started at 0400 and was a long, busy day of SRPs and first aid classes. Today started at 0500 and will include equipment issue and NBC training. First formation is at 0545, in 5 minutes, so I've got to run.
