Live From Redmond ASP.NET Webcasts

Date Published: 20 July 2006

Here’s a list of a bunch of webcasts that are coming up in the next few months (starting next week), related to ASP.NET:

Date: 25-Jul Title: ASP.NET: An Overview of ASP.NET and Windows Workflow Foundation Integration

Speaker: Kashif Alam Registration URL: Click here

Date: 3-Aug Title: ASP.NET: Building Real-World Web Application UI with Master Pages, Themes and Site Navigation Speaker: Pete LePage Registration URL: Click here

Date: 10-Aug Title: ASP.NET: Creating Web Applications Using Visual Studio 2005 Team System Speaker: Jeff King Registration URL: Click here

Date: 17-Aug Title: ASP.NET Atlas: A Developers Introduction to Microsoft Atlas Speaker: Joe Stagner Registration URL: Click here

Date: 22-Aug Title: Best Practices and Techniques for Migration Visual Studio 2003 Web Projects to Visual Studio 2005 Speaker: Omar Khan Registration URL: Click here

Date: 24-Aug Title: ASP.NET: An ASP.NET Developer’s Look at Using RSS Speaker: Joe Stagner Registration URL: Click here

Date: 7-Sep Title: ASP.NET: Under the Covers – Creating High-Availability, Scalable Web Applications Speaker: Stefan Schackow Registration URL: Click here

Date: 14-Sep Title: ASP.NET: Using User, Roles, and Profile in ASP.NET 2.0 Speaker: Joe Stagner Registration URL: Click here

Date: 21-Sep Title: ASP.NET: Comparing PHP and ASP.net Speaker: Joe Stagner Registration URL: Click here

Date: 28-Sep Title: ASP.NET: Security Tips & Tricks for ASP.NET Developers Speaker: Joe Stagner Registration URL: Click here

These are open to anybody who wishes to attend.