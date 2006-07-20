Live From Redmond ASP.NET Webcasts

Date Published: 20 July 2006

Live From Redmond ASP.NET Webcasts

Here’s a list of a bunch of webcasts that are coming up in the next few months (starting next week), related to ASP.NET:

Date: 25-Jul Title: ASP.NET: An Overview of ASP.NET and Windows Workflow Foundation Integration

Speaker: Kashif Alam Registration URL: Click here

Date: 3-Aug Title: ASP.NET: Building Real-World Web Application UI with Master Pages, Themes and Site Navigation Speaker: Pete LePage Registration URL: Click here

Date: 10-Aug Title: ASP.NET: Creating Web Applications Using Visual Studio 2005 Team System Speaker: Jeff King Registration URL: Click here

Date: 17-Aug Title: ASP.NET Atlas: A Developers Introduction to Microsoft Atlas Speaker: Joe Stagner Registration URL: Click here

Date: 22-Aug Title: Best Practices and Techniques for Migration Visual Studio 2003 Web Projects to Visual Studio 2005 Speaker: Omar Khan Registration URL: Click here

Date: 24-Aug Title: ASP.NET: An ASP.NET Developer’s Look at Using RSS Speaker: Joe Stagner Registration URL: Click here

Date: 7-Sep Title: ASP.NET: Under the Covers – Creating High-Availability, Scalable Web Applications Speaker: Stefan Schackow Registration URL: Click here

Date: 14-Sep Title: ASP.NET: Using User, Roles, and Profile in ASP.NET 2.0 Speaker: Joe Stagner Registration URL: Click here

Date: 21-Sep Title: ASP.NET: Comparing PHP and ASP.net Speaker: Joe Stagner Registration URL: Click here

Date: 28-Sep Title: ASP.NET: Security Tips & Tricks for ASP.NET Developers Speaker: Joe Stagner Registration URL: Click here

These are open to anybody who wishes to attend.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

