Letters
Date Published: 17 August 2004
I got two letters this morning, one from my wife and one from my mom. One was sent on July 12th and the other on July 27th. So, as you can tell, the mail system is sometimes a bit flaky, but so far it seems like everything that's been sent has been getting to me, eventually.
