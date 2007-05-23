Lake Quincy Media Launches AdSignia

Date Published: 23 May 2007

Lake Quincy Media Launches AdSignia

We just launched AdSignia, our new advertising management platform for online advertisers and publishers. Read the full AdSignia online advertising server press release for more details.

We're still working out a few things and will have a better story for new accounts, particularly publishers, in a couple of weeks. For now this is most interesting for existing publishers and new and existing advertisers.

