June 2007 Silverlight Resources
Date Published: 25 June 2007
There’s a nice little series of tutorials at NibblesTutorials that goes through some Silverlight basics (using Silverlight). I haven’t had a chance to go through them all yet (naturally) but it definitely looks like good stuff.
Also NetikaTech has announced a set of controls for Silverlight which include both free and pro versions. I haven’t played with these yet either but it looks like a pretty good start considering that Silverlight has almost no “real” controls in it for business-class applications.
[tags:silverlight]
