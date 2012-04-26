Joining Telerik

Date Published: 26 April 2012

Earlier this year, I wrapped up my work with The Code Project and Lake Quincy Media and returned to NimblePros, the consulting company Michelle and I started a few years ago and which she’s run quite successfully the last few years. NimblePros has been doing some great things the last couple of years, with revenues in 2011 doubling those of 2010. At the same time, we’ve been watching Telerik continue to grow by leaps and bounds, entering new markets and attracting a ton of great people to join their team. We’ve had a great relationship with Telerik for almost ten years, as individuals and through several different businesses, and have always found them to be exceptionally good to work with. That’s why when they approached us about joining the NimblePros team with Telerik’s, we were very enthusiastic about the opportunity. Today, I’m excited to announce that the entire NimblePros organization is now a part of the Telerik team, and will be providing a variety of services to Telerik clients and partners.

Michelle and I will continue to run our team from our office in Hudson, Ohio. This location is now Telerik’s 5th US office, and the first Ohio office. You can read more details in the official press release and on NimblePros’ home page, and of course you can learn more about Telerik’s Service Offerings on our web site.