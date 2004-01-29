Jamaica Pictures Posted
Date Published: 29 January 2004
Trying out the Gallery feature of .Text, I’ve added a bunch of pictures from my recent family vacation to Jamaica. You’ll find the pictures here. I got my SCUBA Open Water certification while I was there; the pictures are from my second and third dives for the certification with Andrew my instructor and two fellow vacationers, Jim and Kevin. We were in Jamaica from January 14th to the 19th.
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.