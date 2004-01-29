Jamaica Pictures Posted

Date Published: 29 January 2004

Trying out the Gallery feature of .Text, I’ve added a bunch of pictures from my recent family vacation to Jamaica. You’ll find the pictures here. I got my SCUBA Open Water certification while I was there; the pictures are from my second and third dives for the certification with Andrew my instructor and two fellow vacationers, Jim and Kevin. We were in Jamaica from January 14th to the 19th.