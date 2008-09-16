Interesting Slide Deck on Software Design

Date Published: 16 September 2008

Just found Allen Holub’s Everything You Know Is Wrong presentation, via the Yahoo DDD group. It makes a great case for favoring interfaces over inheritance and avoiding property getter/setters in favor of delegating work to the object being referenced (such that you don’t need to know its properties – just the net result of the operation). The interface discussion is similar to some of my recent postson the subject. The last slide also references his book, Holub on Patterns, which I hadn’t seen previously but will have to add to my reading list.

I have to admit that while I’ve been on board with favoring composition and interface inheritance over implementation inheritance, I hadn’t ever heard that “Getters are Evil” before reading this deck. Very interesting stuff.