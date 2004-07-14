HRC Update on IRR Callup

Date Published: 14 July 2004

Human Resources Command published this update on the IRR callup yesterday. Apparently thus far only 450 or so soldiers have been called up out of the 5600. The 5600 will be called over a period of time to allow the mobilization stations time and resources to process them. Now, if HRC actually cared about soldiers' lives, they would send all 5600 a heads-up so that people could plan their lives, and simply specify a range of dates on the various orders to spread out the numbers as needed for the mob stations. Instead, it sounds like each of the soldiers will have 30 days to report, and many IRR soldiers will have to remain on pins and needles for months to come.