How to add a Nuget Package Using dotnet add

Date Published: 01 February 2017

A feature I’ve long wished for in .NET Core and its command line interface (CLI) is the ability to manage nuget references from the command line. This becomes increasingly important as the final version of the tooling for .NET Core (and Visual Studio 2017) moves from a JSON-based project file to an XML-based one (for compatibility with the hundreds of other projects Visual Studio supports in that format). Adding references to project.json wasn’t too bad, but it’s ever-so-slightly more painful to do in XML, and I’ve grown increasingly fond of using the dotnet CLI, especially when I’m working with Visual Studio Code (and sometimes on macOS).

To check if you have the dotnet CLI installed correctly (get it here), run these commands in a new folder:

dotnet new console dotnet restore dotnet build dotnet run

Update (June 2017): Previous versions of dotnet new defaulted to the console template (as shown in the screenshot below). Current versions require you to specify it (as noted above).

Sample output: