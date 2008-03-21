Gotta Love Orcsweb

Date Published: 21 March 2008

Does your host do this? Today I got an IM from one of my support folks atORCS Web, asking me about one of my dedicated servers on which I have installed SQL Express for a few small web apps. She had noticed that I’d forgotten to set up any kind of backups for these, and wanted to know if I wanted any. When I admitted that I’d forgotten to set them up,she just took care of it for me. How cool is that? They’re also good about letting me know when I have stuff I’m paying for but no longer using – that’s called awesome customer service and that’s how you can turn customers into fans and evangelists.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

