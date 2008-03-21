Gotta Love Orcsweb

Date Published: 21 March 2008

Does your host do this? Today I got an IM from one of my support folks atORCS Web, asking me about one of my dedicated servers on which I have installed SQL Express for a few small web apps. She had noticed that I’d forgotten to set up any kind of backups for these, and wanted to know if I wanted any. When I admitted that I’d forgotten to set them up,she just took care of it for me. How cool is that? They’re also good about letting me know when I have stuff I’m paying for but no longer using – that’s called awesome customer service and that’s how you can turn customers into fans and evangelists.