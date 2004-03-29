Got ASP.NET Email Questions?

Date Published: 29 March 2004

Dave Wanta, who also sells the great email component AspNetEmail, has created a great resource for learning about and troubleshooting (and there’s often trouble to shoot) sending emails using System.Web.Mail (aka CDONTS). This resource is aptly named SystemWebMail.com.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

