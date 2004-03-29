Got ASP.NET Email Questions?
Date Published: 29 March 2004
Dave Wanta, who also sells the great email component AspNetEmail, has created a great resource for learning about and troubleshooting (and there’s often trouble to shoot) sending emails using System.Web.Mail (aka CDONTS). This resource is aptly named SystemWebMail.com.
Tags - Browse all tags
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.