Going to TechEd

Date Published: 25 March 2004

Going to TechEd

I registered for TechEd today, so I’m definitely going. I’m staying at the Holiday Inn Harbor View from Sunday night through Thursday night and leaving Friday. I haven’t booked a flight yet. I’m not speaking this time around but I’ll probably do some Ask The Experts, Birds of a Feather, or other breakout session(s). Hope to see you there!

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Ardalis

