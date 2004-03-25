Going to TechEd
I registered for TechEd today, so I’m definitely going. I’m staying at the Holiday Inn Harbor View from Sunday night through Thursday night and leaving Friday. I haven’t booked a flight yet. I’m not speaking this time around but I’ll probably do some Ask The Experts, Birds of a Feather, or other breakout session(s). Hope to see you there!
