GeekFest 2009 at TechEd
Date Published: 13 April 2009
Developer Tools Marketing at Microsoft is hosting a party at TechEd in Los Angeles once again this year. Here are the details:
Let’s face it, going to a technical conference is good for your career but it’s not a whole lot of fun. You need an outlet. You need to have fun.
Cheap beer and lousy pizza.
We are bringing back GeekFest! Join us at Lucky Strikefor a night of pizza, beer, and bowling. There are limited invitations available, so what are you waiting for? If you are attending the [TechEd 2009](http://www.msteched.com/ conference and you are a developer, you are invited. To register pick up your "duck" ticket (and wristband) in the TechEd Technical Learning Center (TLC) at theDeveloper Tools & Languages (DTL)information desk.
You must have wristband to get in.
Monday, May 11, 2009 from 8pm – 11pm
Lucky Strike Lanes at LA Live800 W. Olympic Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90015
You must have a wristband to attend the party. Pick one up Monday at the Developer Tools and Languages TLC Info Counter.
