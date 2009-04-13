GeekFest 2009 at TechEd

Developer Tools Marketing at Microsoft is hosting a party at TechEd in Los Angeles once again this year. Here are the details:

Let’s face it, going to a technical conference is good for your career but it’s not a whole lot of fun. You need an outlet. You need to have fun.

Cheap beer and lousy pizza.

We are bringing back GeekFest! Join us at Lucky Strikefor a night of pizza, beer, and bowling. There are limited invitations available, so what are you waiting for? If you are attending the [TechEd 2009](http://www.msteched.com/ conference and you are a developer, you are invited. To register pick up your "duck" ticket (and wristband) in the TechEd Technical Learning Center (TLC) at theDeveloper Tools & Languages (DTL)information desk.

You must have wristband to get in.

Monday, May 11, 2009 from 8pm – 11pm
Lucky Strike Lanes at LA Live800 W. Olympic Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90015

You must have a wristband to attend the party. Pick one up Monday at the Developer Tools and Languages TLC Info Counter.

