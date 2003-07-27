FTC Offers Guidelines to Reduce SPAM

Date Published: 27 July 2003

If you run any servers, even at home, you should probably read this and/or forward it on to anybody you know who manages servers. As anybody with a clue can attest, SPAM is quickly clogging up not just our individual inboxes, but also the networks that make the Internet work. Most of these messages are being sent by unsuspecting individuals’ computers, not from the spammers’ own machines. Do your part to stop spam by protecting your servers.

FTC – SPAM – Securing Your Email Servers