Free Videoconferencing and Net2Phone Calling to Iraqistan

Date Published: 09 June 2004

Free Videoconferencing and Net2Phone Calling to Iraqistan

According to this ArmyTimes article, soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan will begin getting access to facilities offering free access to net videoconferencing and phone usage this month. About 40,000 troops are to be covered by the initial collection of facilities, which are being funded by a charity called the Freedom Calls Foundation.

