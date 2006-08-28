Free .NET CMS Plugin ASPAlliance.SimpleCMS Launched

Date Published: 28 August 2006

Last week SimpleCMS was released as a beta. Please download it and give it a try in your ASP.NET 2.0 application, and post your feedback in the forum.

Some background posts:

http://aspadvice.com/blogs/ssmith/archive/2006/08/21/HttpModule-Breaks-SubApplications-Problem-Solved.aspx

http://aspadvice.com/blogs/ssmith/archive/2006/07/19/19797.aspx

http://aspadvice.com/blogs/name/archive/2006/06/29/19109.aspx

Features:

Allows creation and editing of virtual pages via a web interface

Several ATLAS features included

SEO optimized – allows any URL name, title, keyword, description tags

Master Page Support

Theme Support

Rich Editor (FreeTextBox)

Plug-In architecture – no code changes required in underlying application

SimpleCMS Does Not Need To Be The Application To Function

Requirements: