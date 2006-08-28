Free .NET CMS Plugin ASPAlliance.SimpleCMS Launched
Last week SimpleCMSwas released as a beta. Please download it and give it a try in your ASP.NET 2.0 application, and post your feedback in the forum.
Some background posts:
http://aspadvice.com/blogs/ssmith/archive/2006/08/21/HttpModule-Breaks-SubApplications-Problem-Solved.aspx
http://aspadvice.com/blogs/ssmith/archive/2006/07/19/19797.aspx
http://aspadvice.com/blogs/name/archive/2006/06/29/19109.aspx
Features:
- Allows creation and editing of virtual pages via a web interface
- Several ATLAS features included
- SEO optimized – allows any URL name, title, keyword, description tags
- Master Page Support
- Theme Support
- Rich Editor (FreeTextBox)
- Plug-In architecture – no code changes required in underlying application
- SimpleCMS Does Not Need To Be The Application To Function
Requirements:
- ASP.NET 2.0
- Latest Atlas and Atlas Control Toolkit DLLs
