Free eBook Developers^4

Recently, Microsoft released an eBook called Developer Developers Developers Developers which you can download for free or order a print copy from Lulu for under $10. In the book are over 15 useful articles written by Microsoft MVPs, Regional Directors, and other experts. From the site:

In the book:

Working with Brownfield Code by Donald Belcham (Microsoft MVP)

Beyond C# and VB by Ted Neward (Microsoft MVP)

Remaining Valuable to Employersfeaturing Barry Gervin, Billy Hollis, Bruce Johnson, Scott Howlett, Adam Cogan, and Jonathan Zuck

All I Wanted Was My Data by Barry Gervin (Microsoft Regional Director and MVP)

Efficiency Upgrade by Derek Hatchard (Microsoft Regional Director and MVP)

Getting Started with Continuous Integration by Sondre Bjellås (Microsoft Regional Director and MVP)

On Strike at the Software Factory by Daniel Crenna (Microsoft MVP)

C# Features You Should Be Using by Ted Neward (Microsoft MVP)

Accelerate Your Coding with Code Snippetsby Brian Noyes (Microsoft Regional Director and MVP)

Is Silverlight 2 Ready for Business Applications?by Jonas Follesø (Microsoft Regional Director and MVP)

Innovate with Silverlight 2 by Daniel Crenna (Microsoft MVP)

Real World WPF: Rich UI + HDby Gill Cleeren (Microsoft Regional Director and MVP)

Hidden Talents by Peter Jones

Creating Useful Installers with Custom Actions by Christian Jacob

Banking with XML by Peter Jones

Sending Email by Derek Hatchard (Microsoft Regional Director and MVP)