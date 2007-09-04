FIX Request format is unrecognized for URL unexpectedly ending in
Adding a new web service to an application today so that I can delay loading some web user controls and ran into this 500 Error when calling the web service:
Request format is unrecognized for URL unexpectedly ending in /GetHtml
Found this KB article with the fix:
Add the following to web.config since GET and POST are disabled by default in ASP.NET 2.0 and greater:
<configuration>
<system.web>
<webServices>
<protocols>
<add name=<span class="str">"HttpGet"</span>/>
<add name=<span class="str">"HttpPost"</span>/>
</protocols>
</webServices>
</system.web>
</configuration>
I'd forgotten this little detail…
