FIX Request format is unrecognized for URL unexpectedly ending in

Date Published: 04 September 2007

Adding a new web service to an application today so that I can delay loading some web user controls and ran into this 500 Error when calling the web service:

Request format is unrecognized for URL unexpectedly ending in /GetHtml

Found this KB article with the fix:

Add the following to web.config since GET and POST are disabled by default in ASP.NET 2.0 and greater:

<configuration> <system.web> <webServices> <protocols> <add name=<span class="str">"HttpGet"</span>/> <add name=<span class="str">"HttpPost"</span>/> </protocols> </webServices> </system.web> </configuration>

I'd forgotten this little detail…