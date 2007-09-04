FIX Request format is unrecognized for URL unexpectedly ending in

FIX Request format is unrecognized for URL unexpectedly ending in

Adding a new web service to an application today so that I can delay loading some web user controls and ran into this 500 Error when calling the web service:

Request format is unrecognized for URL unexpectedly ending in /GetHtml

Found this KB article with the fix:

Add the following to web.config since GET and POST are disabled by default in ASP.NET 2.0 and greater:

&lt;configuration&gt;

    &lt;system.web&gt;

    &lt;webServices&gt;

        &lt;protocols&gt;

            &lt;add name=<span class="str">&quot;HttpGet&quot;</span>/&gt;

            &lt;add name=<span class="str">&quot;HttpPost&quot;</span>/&gt;

        &lt;/protocols&gt;

    &lt;/webServices&gt;

    &lt;/system.web&gt;

&lt;/configuration&gt;

I'd forgotten this little detail…

Steve Smith

