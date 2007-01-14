Date Published: 14 January 2007

Craig tagged me so now I don’t feel left out. Oh, and Keyvan did, too, but I’m just finding it. Sorry about that!

Here’s five things you may not know about me.

Like Scott, I’ve never had a cavity (nor even fillings to prevent cavities). I was blessed with unusually strong teeth, though at the expense of not having a few. I only had 3 of my 4 wisdom teeth (woot! only had to get 3 pulled!) and I was missing permanent incisors on the bottom (doh! had to get implants!). Not sure how I lucked out on the dental front; my dad’s got strong teeth, too, but my mom and sister not so much. Many know this, but I’m an Army veteran. I enlisted in 1995 while in college as a 75F (Personnel Information Systems Management Specialist or PISMS), an MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) I never used (though I was an “honor graduate” from both BCT and AIT). I served in the Ohio Army National Guard, and after returning to school (and getting married) in 1995, I joined ROTC at the suggestion of my drill sergeants and commanders. I was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in 1997 and joined a Combat Engineers (Mechanized) unit in Columbus, Ohio. After moving north to Kent, Ohio, I transferred to the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) in early 2001 where I thought I would serve out the rest of my time. Then in 2004 I was surprised to learn I was being called to active duty, and spent the better part of a year in Iraq as a combat engineer platoon leader, finding and destroying IEDs and munitions dumps (and maintaining a blog). I resigned my commission as a Captain in 2005, and have my honorable discharge, so I am now completely out of the Army. Although I got my BS in Computer Science Engineering from The Ohio State University, I originally attended the University of Chicago after high school, with a full ride scholarship from the US Air Force. I attended classes for all of one quarter, mid-way through which I learned that there was a problem with my scholarship. Eventually it would play out that the Air Force had an issue with my scholarship because I’d had knee surgery for a soccer injury as a sophomore in high school. Enough of an issue that they basically rescinded the scholarship, forcing me to drop out of school since I had no means of paying the (quite high by my standards at the time) tuition. I ended up owing U of C quite a few thousand dollars for that one quarter, which took me several years to pay. As a result of the Air Force’s kind gesture, I lost the opportunity to get the typical scholarships and financial aid one ususally receives as a high school graduate entering one’s first choice college (there’s almost zero financial aid for transfer students), so I ended up working an average of 25 hours per week through college at OSU. I’m a student of karate at a local club. My current rank is green belt. My progress is not what I would like it to be, mainly due to my lack of practice on my own time which I attribute to owning my own business and spending way too many hours working (or blogging and reading mailing lists). That said, I’ll be pleased if I achieve my next rank this year, and eventually I would like to attain a black belt in my style. I’m a gamer. Not just computer games or XBox, but real boardgames, dice-and-paper role-playing games, etc. My favorite role playing game is GURPS, though I also like Shadowrun. I’m a fan of cheesy board or card games like Zombies and Munchkin, and simple miniatures games like Desperado and Aliens. My dad got me into gaming when I was 8 years old, and he’s been playing games one night a week since before I was born. We still play once a week, along with his brother and a few of our friends, alternating different games and different people’s houses every week.

Now I’m supposed to tag 5 people. Trouble is, most folks have already been tagged. Here’s my picks:

Mohammad Azam, Paul Litwin, Brendan Enrick, Zach Bussinger, and Ryan Olshan.