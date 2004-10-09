First Rain

We got our first clouds a few days ago, and today was the first real rain showers I've seen since I've been in Iraq. There was some lightning and thunder, as well as some pretty heavy drops, but the whole thing wasn't even enough to really wet the ground, and lasted maybe 10-15 minutes. It was still really nice, though.

