Date Published: 05 February 2003

First Post!

This would be my obligatory first post to Scottw’s awesome new DotNetWebLogs site! I hope to return and add more content once I finish up my *$#&#@# second ASP.NET book. By the way, if you ever hear me say that I’m writing another ASP.NET book, smack some sense into me. Please

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

