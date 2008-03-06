Finally Trying Twitter

Date Published: 06 March 2008

Finally Trying Twitter

I finally gave in and got a Twitter account and have basically used it primarily to whine about cancelled or delayed flights and let people know where I am at MIX this week. I’m not sure whether I’ll stick with it but it does seem worthwhile at least for following a large group of friends at a conference. If you’re interested in my inane 140 character messages you can follow me here.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Architect

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing on code quality and Domain-Driven Design with .NET.

Sign up to receive a free developer tip from Steve in your inbox every Wednesday.


🎓 ONLINE TRAINING



📋 CATEGORIES



Ardalis

Copyright © 2020