Finally Trying Twitter

Date Published: 06 March 2008

I finally gave in and got a Twitter account and have basically used it primarily to whine about cancelled or delayed flights and let people know where I am at MIX this week. Iโ€™m not sure whether Iโ€™ll stick with it but it does seem worthwhile at least for following a large group of friends at a conference. If youโ€™re interested in my inane 140 character messages you can follow me here.