Excel Pivot Chart from Reporting Services Video

Date Published: 02 November 2006

Last week I wrote about some fun I was having with Pivot Tables and Pivot Charts in Excel. Well, yesterday I got around to recording a screencast video of how to create Pivot Chart reports using Reporting Services, Excel, and SoftArtisans Officewriter. You can view it here:

Using Reporting Services to Create Excel Pivot Chart Reports with OfficeWriter

Check out our list of .NET videos, too — we’re up to a couple dozen now.

[categories: video, Reporting Services, SSRS, Microsoft Office]

Steve Smith

About Ardalis

Software Engineer

Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.

Ardalis

