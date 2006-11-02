Excel Pivot Chart from Reporting Services Video
Date Published: 02 November 2006
Last week I wrote about some fun I was having with Pivot Tables and Pivot Charts in Excel. Well, yesterday I got around to recording a screencast video of how to create Pivot Chart reports using Reporting Services, Excel, and SoftArtisans Officewriter. You can view it here:
Using Reporting Services to Create Excel Pivot Chart Reports with OfficeWriter
Check out our list of .NET videos, too — we’re up to a couple dozen now.
[categories: video, Reporting Services, SSRS, Microsoft Office]
Category - Browse all categories
About Ardalis
Software Engineer
Steve is an experienced software architect and trainer, focusing currently on ASP.NET Core and Domain-Driven Design.