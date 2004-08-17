Engineers Doing EOD Work Get Incentive Pay

Date Published: 17 August 2004

This Stars and Stripes article:

http://www.military.com/NewsContent/0,13319,FL_pay_042004,00.html

Describes how engineers doing the work of ordnance disposal are now (as of last November) eligible to receive incentive pay of $150/month. So far I haven't seen this but at some point I should since I've been doing this since July and my company has been tracking this.